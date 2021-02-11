Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $459.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.18. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $463.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

