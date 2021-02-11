CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of CRWD traded up $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $235.13. 34,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,305. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,923 shares of company stock worth $223,610,355 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

