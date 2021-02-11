Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $255.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,681. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

