Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 73,480 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.77. 420,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $241.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

