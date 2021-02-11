Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 20,360 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.50. 208,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,591,182. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

