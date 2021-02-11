Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 180,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,269,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

