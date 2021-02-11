TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

FUTY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $41.00. 3,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

