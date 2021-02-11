TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after acquiring an additional 497,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,234. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.13 and a 200-day moving average of $254.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

