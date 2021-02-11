Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.32. 31,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

