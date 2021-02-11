8,453 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

