Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $122.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

