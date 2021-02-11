iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $24,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $222.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.71. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $223.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

