Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 244,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $96.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.