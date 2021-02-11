TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $52.13. 194,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.