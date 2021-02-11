ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.05-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.22 million.ASGN also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.05-1.12 EPS.

ASGN traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.60. 6,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $25,056,217.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

