The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 191,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,535. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

