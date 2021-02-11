PegNet Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $950,651.00 and $2,671.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00261352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00084336 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062909 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.