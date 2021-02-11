Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.22. 21,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

