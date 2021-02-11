Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.41. Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the gold exploration activities in Japan. As of May 28, 2020, it had interests in a portfolio of 30 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

