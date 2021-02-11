Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.17. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 212,255 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $68.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.