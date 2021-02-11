Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.83. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 3,420,869 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

