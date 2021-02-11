UNICORN Token Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $25,588.69 and approximately $53.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 219.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000123 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

