Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the January 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IGI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 22,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,826. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $34,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.