Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Ping Identity by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 75.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,216,313 shares of company stock valued at $138,876,313. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.17. 10,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,250. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

