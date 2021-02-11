Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,714 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $99.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,450 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.20. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.