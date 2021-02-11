Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000. Nordson comprises about 4.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 451,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average is $196.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

