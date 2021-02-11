Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $15.08 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $234.12 million and $57.58 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.08 or 0.00031511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00259900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00095446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00083922 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,022 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

