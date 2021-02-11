Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 973,467 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 651,048 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.03. 38,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.87.

