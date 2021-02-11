Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 129,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. 52,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

