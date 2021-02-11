Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Veritone by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Veritone by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Veritone by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.14. 14,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

