Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 154 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.69 and a 200 day moving average of $360.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

