Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.46. 89,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $137.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.