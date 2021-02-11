thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.45 ($12.29).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded up €0.64 ($0.75) on Thursday, hitting €10.58 ($12.45). The stock had a trading volume of 5,784,926 shares. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.47.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

