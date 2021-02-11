Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce sales of $495.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.00 million and the highest is $498.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRG. CJS Securities began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of FRG traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

