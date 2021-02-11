Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,103 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.51. 150,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,075,148. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

