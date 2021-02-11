Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 132.37 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $57.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

