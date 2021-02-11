B. Riley Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $20.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UAA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 363,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,449. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,561,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,825,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 109.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,406,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

