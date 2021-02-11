Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $167.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $175.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
Read More: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.