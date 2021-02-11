Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $167.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $175.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

