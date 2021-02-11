Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock remained flat at $$11.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,221. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

