WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 0.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 41,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. WBI Investments grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments now owns 55,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $32.09. 228,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,916. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.