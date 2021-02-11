Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $44.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.16.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.77. 20,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,835. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,058,956.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

