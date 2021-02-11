Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRFHF. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $481.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.92.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

