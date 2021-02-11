LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.15. 13,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

