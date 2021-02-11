LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $3,242,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.68. 40,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.88.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

