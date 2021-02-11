Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 580 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,661 shares of company stock valued at $28,388,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $87.71. 32,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,994. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

