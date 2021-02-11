Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 17,773 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,640. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

