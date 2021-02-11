Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,271 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.