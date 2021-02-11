Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $958,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $7,397,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 51,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 231,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,388. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

