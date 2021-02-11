10,336 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

ACN stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

