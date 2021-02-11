IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.47% from the company’s current price.

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) stock traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 26.20 ($0.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,887. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. IGas Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.90 ($0.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.22.

Get IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) alerts:

In other IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.